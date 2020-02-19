Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 611 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CGI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

