Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 242,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.