Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,032 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,646,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.