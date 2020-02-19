Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $536.41 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $177.04 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

