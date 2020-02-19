Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $539,000 in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 602,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRB opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

