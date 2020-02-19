Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 26.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vale by 26.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 970,190 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vale by 7.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,834,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 269,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.