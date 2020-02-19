Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $562,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 443,491 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,288,962 shares of company stock valued at $779,545,191 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

