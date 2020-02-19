DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 482,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

