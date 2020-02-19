Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 755 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,404.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

