ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

