13,895 Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,130,449 shares of company stock valued at $201,978,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.