Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

DELL opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

