Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 2,330 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

NYSE NWL opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

