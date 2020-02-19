Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 27,073 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 671,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.