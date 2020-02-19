Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 112.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 760.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 137,699 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

