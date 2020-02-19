Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of WUBA opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.