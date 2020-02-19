Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 111,286 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

