Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.10 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -687.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

