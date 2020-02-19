Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.14.

MLNX opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

