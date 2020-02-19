Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

