NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Argus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.13.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $296.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $297.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

