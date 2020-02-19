Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a price objective on the stock.

PRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

