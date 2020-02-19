Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $297.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

