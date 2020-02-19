Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLS. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.31.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,032 Shares of Voya Financial Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,032 Shares of Voya Financial Inc
Shopify Inc Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Shopify Inc Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $539,000 in H & R Block Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $539,000 in H & R Block Inc
Vale SA Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Vale SA Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $562,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $562,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report