Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLS. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.31.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

