Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

SCHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 161,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

