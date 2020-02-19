Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SELB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

