Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SELB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.
Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.
