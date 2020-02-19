SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target Raised to at Roth Capital

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from to in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SILV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

