Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

