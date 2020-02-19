SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

SMTC stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. SMTC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SMTC by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

