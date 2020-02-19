Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Top Pick Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $178.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.73.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

