Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.73.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Synopsys by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 352,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

