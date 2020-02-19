$0.44 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 135,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

