Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

