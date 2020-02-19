Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $1.05 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 138,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

