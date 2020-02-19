Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $878,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

