OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OpGen an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPGN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.55. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

