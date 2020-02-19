Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of ($9.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.73) to ($9.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

