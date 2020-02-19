$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

NYSE AWK opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $140.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

