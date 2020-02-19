Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $957,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 322,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.