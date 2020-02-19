SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.