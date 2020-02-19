Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Several research firms have commented on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New Age Beverages by 39.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 928,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

