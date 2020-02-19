Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

NYSE:VAR opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.