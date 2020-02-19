Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Assurant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

