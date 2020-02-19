Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of ST opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

