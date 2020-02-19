$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $69.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

