Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $5,532,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $280.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

