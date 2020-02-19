Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 44 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $248.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

