Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $938,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Okta by 21.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.72.

OKTA stock opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,702 shares of company stock valued at $29,148,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

