$0.67 EPS Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Triumph Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $24.17 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 808,852 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 392,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 187,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,554,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

