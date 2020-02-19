SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. SVMK posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million.

SVMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. SVMK has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SVMK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SVMK by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SVMK by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

